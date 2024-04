April 15, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Pykara boat house will remain closed to tourists from April 16 to 30, a press release from the Nilgiris district administration said.

The officials said that the road leading up to the Pykara boat house, which is under the control of the Forest Department, is being repaired and a culvert is to be constructed to minimise damage to the road in the future. As a result, the road leading up to the Pykara Lake will be closed, the District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division) has announced.