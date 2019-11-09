Pump manufacturers urged to focus on technology

Pumps and motors manufacturers should give priority to production of energy efficient products. And, smart pumps must be a choice, according to Hemant Watve, Chairman and Managing Director of Wilo Mather and Platt Pumps.

Inaugurating Pu-Mo-Con, a conference on pumps, motors and systems, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Friday in association with Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association (SIEMA) and Indian Pump Manufacturers’ Association (IPMA), Mr. Watve said the manufacturers should also look at providing the entire eco system and not just the pumpsets.

“Our businesses should be aligned to speed, cyber security, and industry 4.0. Let us ride the wave of technology. It calls for adoption of industry 4.0,” he said.

Different ideas

The manufacturers should have ideas that were a little different and in sync with the current changes, he added.

D.N. Badodkar, ex-director of Reactor Design and Development Group, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, spoke on the material developments that the pump industry should make use of and also about the developments in motors that could be used for agricultural pumps.

According to V. Krishnakumar, president of SIEMA, gave details about development in the pump industry and said the government should take steps to sort out issues faced by the pumpset industry.

Smart features

Explaining the theme of the meeting, K.V. Karthik, the conference chairman, said the event focused on smart technologies. The pumps should be smart in every feature.

According to Premanand Bhat, former president of the IPMA, the manufacturers should focus on cost to be competitive.

Adoption of latest technology and innovation would give quantum jump in business to the manufacturers.

Jayakumar Ramdass, former chairman of CII - Coimbatore Zone, said the pump industry had seen several developments in the last few years.

There were different types of pumps and different standards now. Changes would be more rapid in the coming years. With good monsoon this year, the pump industry could look forward to better demand in the last quarter.