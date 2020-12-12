Coimbatore

Pugazhendhi questions DMK on Jayalalithaa case

AIADMK spokesperson V. Pugazhendhi on Friday demanded that the DMK must provide an explanation for “withdrawing” the London hotel case against former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa when it was in power.

Addressing media persons in Coimbatore, he alleged that the case was withdrawn in 2009 during the DMK regime, but its leaders continued to accuse her of corruption, in a reference to the Nilgiris MP and the DMK’s A. Raja’s recent press conference.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, who was acquitted in the London hotel case, “escaped” from the case, Mr. Pugazhendhi alleged. Jayalalithaa’s confidante V.K. Sasikala, who is serving a four-year prison sentence in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case, would not join the AMMK upon her release, he asserted.

