Public hearing on delimitation of wards in Dhali town panchayat in Tiruppur on December 28

The Tamil Nadu Delimitation Commission will conduct a public hearing on the delimitation of wards in Dhali town panchayat at the District Collectorate in Tiruppur on December 28.

A release said that Member of Delimitation Commission and Commissioner of Town Panchayats R. Selvaraj will chair the meeting, which will be held from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Representatives of political parties and the general public can participate in the public hearing, where they can comment or object to the draft delimitation of wards, the release said.

The State government has increased the number of wards in Dhali town panchayat from the existing 15 wards to 17 recently. The public shall also submit their grievances regarding delimitation of wards to the delimitation authorities at the town panchayat or the District Collector till December 29, according to the release.