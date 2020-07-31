Public gatherings banned for Aadi Perukku

The Dharmapuri district administration has banned congregations for Aadi Perukku scheduled for August 2.

According to a release, in view of the extended lockdown up to August 31 in the State, there shall be no relaxation of restrictions that were imposed as part of COVID-19 containment measures.

In view of this, Hogenakkal that witnesses an influx of locals and tourists for Aadi Perukku rituals will remain closed. Public are forbidden from congregating in any of the water bodies. Further, the administration has banned Aadi Perukku festivities in public places and in Hogenakkal, in particular.

The Krishnagiri district administration has similarly banned public congregation in KRP Dam and Thenpennai River banks to mark the festival on Sunday. The administration has warned public against violations. Collector S. Prabhakar has urged public to maintain the protocols established for COVID-19 containment.

Staff Reporter adds: In Salem, since complete lockdown will be in place, people were not allowed to gather at temples or near their premises on Sunday, Collector S.A. Raman has said.

He said that the State government had announced total lockdowns on all the five Sundays in August that restricts people’s movement and gatherings. He said that during Aadi Perukku, temples will be closed and devotees are not allowed to take bath in the rivers. People can offer prayers at their houses, he said.

The Namakkal district administration had also warned people against gathering at various spots on the banks of the River Cauvery to celebrate the festival. Collector K. Megaraj said that action will be taken against the violators.