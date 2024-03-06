GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Public asked to give suggestions or objections on Erode master plan

March 06, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 731 sq km has been proposed to be brought under the Erode Local Planning Area (ELPA) and suggestions or objections have been invited from the public within 60 days to finalise it.

On Tuesday, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara held a stakeholder meeting with government officials and elected representatives of urban and local bodies at the Collectorate. It was discussed in the meeting that taking into account the current and future developments and following the Urban and Regional Development Plans Formulation and Implementation (URDPFI), a draft master plan for ELPA was prepared and published recently. The existing LPA area, prepared in 1991, is spread across 80.07 sq km, including Erode Corporation, five town panchayats and 5 village panchayats. The proposed planning area comprises 731 sq km including Erode Corporation (109.52 sq km), 11 town panchayats (190.58 sq km) and 79 revenue villages (430.90 sq km).

The document is available at the portal www.erodedtcp.in and public were asked to give suggestions or objections at the gmail id erodemasterplan@gmail.com

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, District Revenue Officer S. Santhakumar, Assistant Director of District Town and Country Planning Office Rani and other officials were present.

