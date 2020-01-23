Public Accounts Committee inspects works

Members of Committee of Public Accounts inspected various development works here on Thursday and held meetings with officials.

The Committee headed by Chairman S. Durai Murugan visited the sites of various ongoing and completed works such as Amma Gym, veterinary hospital and rejuvenation works at Kondichettipatti lake. The committee also conducted a review meeting with officials on the works in the district.

Mr. Durai Murugan told presspersons the role of the committee was to check whether the funds allocated for the projects had been utilised for their completion within the stipulated time. “Based on the inspections, we have sought explanation on certain works and details of the projects will be revealed only after placing a report in the Assembly,” he said.

On the progress of works in the district, Mr. Durai Murugan said that the pace of certain works needed to be hastened and the Collector had been entrusted with that job.

He added that the Committee had visited to close to 10 districts till now.

When asked about Rajinikanth’s comments on Periyar, Mr. Durai Murugan said that even after death, Periyar continued to be a topic of debate.