PSG Hospitals in Coimbatore launches robotic surgery

PSG Hospitals, Coimbatore, recently launched robotic surgery. A release said a fourth generation surgical robot, da Vinci X, had been installed and the hospital completed 15 robotic surgeries in about two weeks. Multi-speciality team of experienced and trained surgeons of various Departments including Surgical Oncology, Surgical Gastroenterology, Paediatric Surgery, Endogynaecology, Hepatobiliary Pancreatic Surgery and Urology were performing robotic surgery. The PSG and Sons Charities announced that the robotic surgery technology would be made available for the needed patients at a very affordable cost, the release said.