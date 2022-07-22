PSG Hospitals in Coimbatore launches robotic surgery
PSG Hospitals, Coimbatore, recently launched robotic surgery. A release said a fourth generation surgical robot, da Vinci X, had been installed and the hospital completed 15 robotic surgeries in about two weeks. Multi-speciality team of experienced and trained surgeons of various Departments including Surgical Oncology, Surgical Gastroenterology, Paediatric Surgery, Endogynaecology, Hepatobiliary Pancreatic Surgery and Urology were performing robotic surgery. The PSG and Sons Charities announced that the robotic surgery technology would be made available for the needed patients at a very affordable cost, the release said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.