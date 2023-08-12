HamberMenu
PSG College in Coimbatore honours five alumni for their achievement

August 12, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, received the ‘Distinguished Alumnus Award’ with four others from the PSG College of Arts and Science, on Friday, during the Foundation Day celebration.

Other awardees constituted P. Alli Rani, Director, Sardar Vallabhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India; K. Kadirvelu, Scientist, DRDO-Bharathiar University Centre for Life Sciences, Coimbatore; L.Balaji Saravanan, Superintendent of Police, Tuticorin District, and Anbazhagan Ponnusamy, Secretary to Government of Chhattisgarh.

L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG Sons and Charities, presented the awards in the presence of S. Chandrasekar, former Secretary, DST and Chief Scientist, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Industrial Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR- Hyderabad).

The foundation of PSG Sons and Charities was laid on the motto: Let there be charity, so that others can share the prosperity of my family’, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.

The college that began in 1947 has grown to offer 53 UG, 32 PG, one five-year integrated programme, four vocational programmes, three PG Diploma programmes and 24 research programmes, for over 14,000 students, Principal D. Brindha said.

In his address, Mr. Chandrasekar spoke of India’s rise to leadership position in Quantum Science.

T. Kannaian, Secretary, PSG College of Arts and Science, also felicitated the awardees.

The programme concluded with a cultural performance by students.

