PSG alumni that led Chandrayaan-2 mission

Coimbatore has its share of pride in the just launched Chandrayaan-2 mission. As many as five persons involved in the mission are alumni of PSG College of Technology.

According to information shared by the college, T. Mookiah, Director of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) is BE (Mechanical) 1982 batch, B. Valsa, Deputy Director General, Systems Reliability at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, is BE (ECE) 1982 batch, Sudarson, Deputy General Manager of IPRC is BE Production, 1982 batch, Baskaran, Group Head, ISRO Inertial Systems Unit is BE (ECE) 1982 batch, Ponginan, Range Operations Director, Satish Dhawan Space Centre is BE (EEE) 1983, and Ramalakshmi, Communication System Group, UR Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, is BE (ECE) 1987 batch.

Ms. Valsa, who is with VSSC for the last 34 years, said the take off went off very well and it was “very satisfying”. She was fascinated and impressed from a very young age about the Space sector.

On the mission, she says they had to make a lot of changes in the launch vehicle and works for it were on for the last one to one-and-a-half years.

The team of 20 engineers had put in a lot of effort.

Ms. Valsa has visited the college several times after passing out of PSG College of Technology.

She urged the youngsters to look at opportunities in the Space sector. “Most of them go to Information Technology. ISRO is an ocean of opportunities,” she said.

Congratulating the team, L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee of PSG Institutions, said their achievement is a reassuring encouragement to the students of PSG to follow the path of discipline, innovation, and aspiration.

“The dedication of our proud alumni in the Chandrayaan-2 mission is incomparable,” he said.