‘Provide safety gadgets to conservancy workers at Erode GH’

Members of Erode District Medical Department Workers Association, affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), have urged the Government District Headquarters Hospital administration to provide safety gadgets to conservancy workers at the hospital.

On May 21, three conservancy workers, T. Saritha, P. Vijaya and S. Savithiri, fell unconscious after toxic gas reportedly leaked from the chemicals used for cleaning at the operation theatre in the hospital. They were admitted to the emergency ward in the hospital.

Association president S. Chinnasamy, AITUC district vice-president T.A. Selvam, CPI Erode District Secretary S.T. Prabakaran and members of a few associations visited them at the hospital. Later, the team met Resident Medical Officer Kavitha and enquired about the workers’ health condition and the treatment given to them. The team also discussed various safety measures in place on the hospital premises.

The team wanted safety and protective gear given to all the conservancy workers in the hospital, provide adequate rest to the workers until they recovered fully and also provide their full-month salary during the recuperating period. The team also stressed on the importance of ensuring the well-being of the workers.