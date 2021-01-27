‘Provide compensation for land acquired for Perundurai Sipcot’

Stating that people whose land were acquired for establishing the Sipcot at Perundurai were not given adequate compensation even after 25 years, members of the Perundurai Sipcot Affected People Welfare Association have urged the State government to consider their long pending demand and provide compensation.

In a letter submitted to the Chief Minister through Perundurai Tahsildar, they said that based on Government Order 91/91 dated February 2, 1991, 2,700 acre land in Perundurai and Ingur were acquired from the people. Land was registered in the name of Tamil Nadu Corporation for Industrial Infrastructure Development Limited (TACID) and people in Ingur were given compensation of ₹ 60,000 an acre for dry land, ₹ 1.20 lakh an acre for farm land and people in Perundurai were given ₹ 1.50 lakh an acre and ₹ 2 lakh an acre respectively.

But due to various reasons, over 100 families owing 200 acre did not register their land directly in the name of TACID. Later, the government fixed ₹ 60,000 an acre for acquiring the land. Since the compensation was very low, many approached the Erode court which in 2006 ordered compensation of ₹ 2.10 lakh an acre to be paid to the petitioners. But the State government and the Sipcot administration appealed against the order in the Madras High Court. The court on February 21, 2020, dismissed the appeal petition and ordered compensation to be paid.

The letter, signed by association coordinator S. Chinnasamy, said people, who had given their land for industrial development, were yet to be given adequate compensation even after the court’s order, causing hardship to them. “They were suffering for 25 years now and based on the Madras High Court’s order, compensation should be immediately given,” the letter said.