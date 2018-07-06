‘Protests in Thoothukudi, Salem only by the affected’

Protests against the eight-lane express highway project in Salem and Sterilite copper plant in Thoothukudi were not due to the involvement of anti-democratic elements or groups as alleged, said film director Ameer here on Thursday.

According to him, people who have complained to the investigating agency -- Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) -- of the involvement of such anti-democratic elements or groups for inciting violence in Thoothukkudi protest were arranged by those raising the allegation for political mileage.

“Nobody came forward to complain about the involvement of any such group when the police firing took place. Those involved in the two protests were those affected. Now, they are coming with false claims to get political mileage for next election,” said Mr. Ameer.

He spoke to journalists outside the combined court complex here after appearing before the sixth judicial magistrate in a case registered by the Peelamedu police against him in June.

The director said that freedom of speech is getting suppressed in the State and it is against the principles of democracy. “But, I have trust in judiciary,” he said.

Mr. Ameer was booked under Sections 153 (A) and 505 of IPC, for making remarks that could lead to tension between sections of people at the discussion organised by Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai on June 8.

Mr. Ameer said that he appeared before court on Thursday to furnish two sureties for the anticipatory bail he had obtained in the case.