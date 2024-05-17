GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protesters version of being unable to meet me is incorrect: Hosur Corporation Commissioner

Hosur Corporation Commissioner D. Sneha said she had met with five male representatives sent by the protesters who staged an agitation on May 16, and had assured them a new borewell would be sunk within a week to resolve the water shortage in their locality

Updated - May 17, 2024 10:51 am IST

Published - May 17, 2024 10:50 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

P.V. Srividya

Claims by a section of women protesters of Anna Nagar, Krishnagiri, that they were not given an audience with the Hosur Corporation Commissioner were incorrect: a few male representatives did meet with her at her chambers and were promised that a new borewell would be sunk within a week, said Commissioner D. Sneha.

“Their version is incorrect. Corporation officers including myself met them. They asked for a meeting with five people. Five male representatives were sent, they met with me in my office, and were assured that a new borewell would be sunk within six days. By noon on Thursday (May 16, 2024), tankers were arranged and water was distributed to residents,” Ms. Sneha said.

Tankers will continue to supply water to all the houses till the new borewell is sunk, she added. A new bore well was also being sunk in Anna Nagar.

On Thursday, women from Anna Nagar staged a blockade outside the Hosur Corporation, demanding a resolution to the persisting water shortage. The protests were part of a series of sporadic protests by women from various localities over the acute water crisis in Hosur.

On the action taken to remedy the water scarcity, the Commissioner said, in the past four months, around 60 bore wells were sunk and reboring was done, wherever flushing of the existing bores did not work. There are over 500 bores currently running in Hosur, she said.

