GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Women protesting water shortage demand Hosur Commissioner’s transfer

Published - May 16, 2024 07:54 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau
Women with empty water cans staged a blockade outside Hosur Corporation demanding “transfer of Corporation commissioner” on Thursday, 16 May 2024.

Women with empty water cans staged a blockade outside Hosur Corporation demanding “transfer of Corporation commissioner” on Thursday, 16 May 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

High drama prevailed at the Hosur Corporation premises on Thursday as women residents from Anna Nagar descended at the gates of the civic body demanding the transfer of the Corporation Commissioner over the unresolved water crisis.

Over 50 protestors arrived with empty water cans and raised slogans against Corporation Commissioner D. Sneha and demanded her immediate transfer over the reportedly “unending water crisis” in Hosur.

Hosur’s water woes began close on the heels of Bengaluru’s water woes, which saw drying up of borewells. With Hosur witnessing a similar predicament, re-boring is currently underway in several localities. However, this has failed too in many places. Some of the worst-hit places include Begepalli, Rainbow Garden, Thimmasandaram, Anna Nagar, and Avalapalli, from where women had participated in sporadic protests outside the Corporation office through this summer.

Anna Nagar has not received Corporation water in over two months, the protestors said, and demanded that the Commissioner come out and talk to them. However, at the end, the officials assuaged the women and sent them away, without the Commissioner giving them an audience.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.