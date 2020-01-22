Protesters attempt to burn Rajini in effigy

The police booked ten protesters for attempting to burn actor Rajinikanth in effigy near the Tiruppur Railway Station on Tuesday.

They were members of Aathi Thamizhar Peravai, the police said. At around 11 a.m., the protesters gathered in front of the Periyar statue located near the railway station at Rayapuram to stage a protest against Mr. Rajinikanth.

The protest was against the controversial comments made by the actor on Periyar at Thuglak magazine’s 50th anniversary event in Chennai on January 14.

The outfit’s district secretary V. Vendhan Mahesh led the protest. As they prepared to burn the effigy, the police stopped them and removed them. They were detained at the Tiruppur North police station.

The police registered a case against the ten protesters including Mr. Mahesh under Sections 141 (Punishment for unlawful assembly) and (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.