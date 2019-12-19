Protest demanding withdrawal of CAA

Urging the Central government to withdraw the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and also not to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC), members of various democratic organisations staged a demonstration at Veerappanchatiram here on Thursday.

Led by Gana. Kurinji, president of People’s Union for Civil Liberties and Nilavan, coordinator for various organisations, the members said that CAA excluded Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamil people who had been living in the country for many years now. “The Act envisages the country to be a Hindu nation and we should fight to keep the RSS agenda away,” they added.

They said that when students and the public were protesting peacefully across the country against the Act, the police, paramilitary personnel along with RSS were involved in causing damage to public property which was strongly condemnable.

Terming the attack on Jamia Millia Islamia University students by the Delhi police unlawful, the members wanted the Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah held responsible for it and resign from his post.

They also wanted the NRC not to be implemented as it would affect people in the country. They raised slogans against the CAA and NRC and urged the Centre to withdraw the Act.

Left parties protest in Salem

Cadres of Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest in front of the Collectorate in Salem on Thursday condemning the Centre for enacting Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The protesters raised slogans against the Centre and called the Act discriminatory. They demanded that the Centre should withdraw the Act.

The cadres were later arrested and removed by the police for protesting without permission.