Coimbatore

Protest against poor quality of rice at ration shop

A woman dumping the rice in front of the ration shop at Valliyammai Street in Sampath Nagar in Erode on Wednesday.

A woman dumping the rice in front of the ration shop at Valliyammai Street in Sampath Nagar in Erode on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: M_GOVARTHAN

Stating that poor quality of rice was supplied to them at the ration shop located at Valliyammai Street in Sampath Nagar, card holders staged sit-in-protest in front of the shop here on Wednesday.

As many as 720 card holders are attached to the shop.They said that the rice is of inferior quality and added that it cannot be consumed after cooking. They said that most of the daily earners had lost their livelihood in the past two months and blamed the government for deepening them trouble further by supplying rice which is unfit for consuming. They staged protest in front of the shop while few women dumped the rice on the road. Erode Tahsildar Parimaladevi held talks with them. After they were assured of supply of quality rice, the protest was withdrawn.

Likewise, residents of Madheswaran Nagar in Ward 3 in Corporation limits had on Tuesday claimed that poor quality of rice is supplied to them at the ration shop located in their area and staged protest. They wanted quality rice to be supplied to them. Later, officials of the Civil Supplies Department held talks with them and attempted to pacify them. But, residents demand quality rice and officials left the spot.

