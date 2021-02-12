Protest against concrete lining of LBP canal

Condemning the concrete-lining of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal in the name of renovation, members of Keel Bhavani Vivasaigal Pathukappu Iyakkam along with residents, farmers and workers staged a demonstration at Chennimalai here on Friday.
Led by C. Nallasamy, president, Keel Bhavani Vivasaigal Nala Sangam, farmers said that LBP canal that runs for 201-km is designed to recharge the groundwater to help farmers and the people. The canal irrigates a total of 2.07 lakh acre and water is released for sluices with odd and even numbers separately. Former Chief Minister late Jayalalitha had in 2013 planned to concrete line the canal and due to stiff opposition, the project was dropped.
“But now the State government has decided to concrete line the main canal in the name of extension, renovation and modernisation at ₹940 crore”, Mr. Nallasamy said. Implementation of the project will affect farming activities while recharging of ground water will also be stopped affecting the people, he added.
He wanted the government to drop the project and instead desilt the canal so that water reaches the tail-end farmers in the districts. Over 400 people, including farmers from Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts participated.
