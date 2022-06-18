Protest against Agnipath scheme in Salem

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members protested before the Salem Railway Junction against the Agnipath scheme on Saturday.

More than 20 DYFI members participated in the protest, and raised slogans against the Central government. They sought rollback of the scheme.

Following the protest across the nation against the scheme, the Tamil Nadu Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) deployed 50 police personnel in Salem Railway Junction on Saturday to avert untoward incidents.