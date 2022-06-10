Proposal for new police station at Neelambur in final stages

A proposal sent by the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police to the government for a new police station at Neelambur, which borders Coimbatore City Police limits, is said to be in the final stages of approval.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said the approval was expected to happen soon.

The police station at Neelambur was sought considering various factors including increase in the population in the panchayat, incidents of crime, accidents and the presence of two arterial roads, namely Avinashi Road and Salem – Kochi highway.

Neelambur is currently within the limits of the Sulur police station, which is around 10 km away. The vast jurisdiction of Sulur police station was another factor for establishing a station at Neelambur.

Mr. Badrinarayanan said the jurisdictional limits of Kovilpalayam, Annur and Sulur police stations would be bifurcated to create the jurisdiction of Neelambur station.

The new station’s jurisdiction would share boundaries with that of Kovilpalayam, Annur, Sulur and Karumathampatti police station limits of the Coimbatore Rural Police and Peelamedu police station of Coimbatore City Police.

Three new All Women Police Stations

According to Mr. Badrinarayanan, a new All Women Police Station (AWPS) will come up for the Mettupalayam police sub-division for which post have been created.

“Proposals sent for two more AWPSs for Valparai and Karumathampatty sub-divisions have also been approved,” he said.

At present, cases of crime against women and children in the Mettupalayam sub-division were handled by the AWPS, Thudiyalur. The other two AWPSs within the Coimbatore Rural Police were located at Perur and Pollachi.

The AWPS approved for Valparai sub-division was likely to come up at Anamalai. The other AWPS approved for Karumathampatty sub-division was expected to come up at Sulur.