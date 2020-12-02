Project to produce biodiesel from used cooking oil launched

The Food Safety Department’s repurpose used cooking oil (RUCO) project that enables collection of used cooking oil from vendors and food industry to produce biodiesel was launched here.

Launched by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in the country, the project is aimed at purchasing used oils from hoteliers, caterers, snack makers and traders at a reasonable price and converting it into biodiesel at a plant. Officials said that, at present, used cooking oil was dumped in drains, open spaces or reused in snack making units and roadside eateries.

Collector S.A. Raman, who launched the project at the Collectorate, said that 1,000 litres of cooking oil was purchased from five food business operators (FBOs) at ₹ 25 a litre and cheques for ₹ 25,000 were handed over to them. He said that FBOs could sell the used oil to the department and receive cheque for the same. Mr Raman distributed containers to purchase cooking oil and flagged off a vehicle to transport the oil.

District Revenue Officer R. Dhivakar, District Designated Food Safety Officer R. Kathiravan, Food Safety Officers and others were present.