Probe on into alleged sexual harassment

The Tiruppur City Police on Friday launched a probe into the complaint of an alleged sexual harassment of a five-year-old girl in a private school at Pooluvapatti in the city.

Police sources said the mother of the girl, who is studying in Class I in the school, lodged a police complaint claiming that an adult touched her daughter inappropriately on the school premises, following which the All Women Police – Tiruppur North visited the school. The accused could not be identified after reviewing the CCTV footage available and further investigation is on, according to the sources. Meanwhile, a group of parents staged a demonstration outside the school on Friday demanding action against the alleged perpetrator.