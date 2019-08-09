Prioritise structural safetyof buildings, say experts

With at least three or four incidents of building collapse reported during rains in the last few years here, construction sector associations have appealed to the government to take steps to ensure structural safety of the buildings.

V. Gopalakrishnan, chairman of the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India), Coimbatore chapter, said that when government agencies and departments take up infrastructure projects in the city, there should be a mechanism for them to consult the engineers here at least on the engineering aspects. The certification agencies involved for such projects should take into consideration the local and micro factors before giving approvals and should look at structural safety. There are many projects that are coming up and “We do not know who is the certification agency for these projects,” he said.

When an infrastructure project is implemented, there should be discussions with the professional bodies here and the suggestions of the members of these organisations should be taken into consideration as it involves the safety of the public.

According to V. Sivarajan, president of the Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Coimbatore, the joint action committee of the industrial associations related to the construction sector in Coimbatore had discussed issues related to structural safety of buildings.

It had appealed to the Government that approval for any building plan should be granted only if the plan was signed by a structural engineer. The Government should also form a team to inspect public buildings and check if they needed reinforcement.

Further, construction of buildings by the unorganised sector might give customers a cost advantage. But, it does not ensure safety. Construction of structures by the unorganised sector should be controlled, he said.