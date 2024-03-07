GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Price of turmeric crosses ₹17,600 a quintal in Erode market

March 07, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

As fresh turmeric continues to arrive into regulated markets in Erode, the price of turmeric touched an all-time high of ₹17,699 a quintal here on Thursday. The last time the price of turmeric fetched a price of ₹17,000 a quintal was in 2010.

At the Erode Society, the fresh finger variety was auctioned between ₹14,419 a quintal, and ₹17,699 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹12,309 a quintal, and ₹15,786 a quintal. The old finger variety was auctioned between ₹10,859 a quintal, and ₹15,811 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹10,059 a quintal, and ₹14,859 a quintal.

At the Erode Regulated Market, the fresh finger variety was auctioned between ₹14,099 a quintal and ₹17,599 a quintal, while at the Gobi society, it was auctioned between ₹14,702 a quintal, and ₹17,089 a quintal.

With harvesting in full swing in various parts of the district, fresh turmeric has started to arrive in bulk. “Fresh turmeric brought to the market after processing is generally preferred, as it is not stored and no pesticides were applied,” said a trader. Additionally, the increase in demand due to a drop in cultivable area has also contributed to the increase in price. The trader anticipates good prices for fresh turmeric in the coming weeks.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.