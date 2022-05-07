Preparations for mega private job fair in the Nilgiris reviewed

Preparations for the Nilgiris mega private job fair to be held here were reviewed by Lbour Minister C.V. Ganesan on Friday.

A press release said the Minister held talks with the heads of various government departments in the district and instructed them on the steps that needed to be taken.. The district administration said that around 150 to 200 private firms were taking part in the job fair organised here on May 12. They said that the companies hoped to fill around 15,000 vacancies at their firms through the job fair.

The Minister instructed the officials to install information boards informing prospective job seekers about the job fair in prominent places, bus services for applicants traveling from places which were far away from the site of the event as well as basic facilities and access to emergency healthcare at the event.