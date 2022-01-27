Preparations for elections on in Salem, Namakkal

The ordinary elections to urban local bodies will be conducted on February 19 in five municipalities, 19 town panchayats in Namakkal district. In Salem, the elections will be conducted to one Corporation, six municipalities and 31 town panchayats here.

In Namakkal, election will be conducted to Kumarapalayam, Namakkal, Pallipalayam, Rasipuram and Tiruchengode Municipalities. There are 153 wards in these municipalities and 3,23,762 voters will exercise their franchise in these elections. As many as 365 polling stations including 152 booths each for men and women voters will be set up across the municipalities.

As many as 294 ward councillors are to be elected to the 19 town panchayats in Namakkal. 2,29,796 voters will exercise their franchise in the elections and 324 polling stations will be set up across 19 town panchayats. There are 18 wards each Namagiripettai, Senthamangalam, Velur town panchayats and 15 wards in remaining town panchayats.

In Salem Corporation, elections will be conducted to 60 Wards in Salem Corporation and 709 polling stations will be set up in the Corporation limits. As many as 7,19,361 voters will exercise their franchise in the Corporation elections.

Workers in respective local bodies indulged in removing political posters, graffitis and other political symbols on Thursday as nomination papers will be received at respective local bodies from Friday .According to election officials, 63 flying squad teams have been deployed in three shifts in Salem district to prevent violation of election code of conduct.