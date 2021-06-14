Preliminary works for Class XI admissions begin

The Government and private schools in Coimbatore and Erode districts began the preliminary works for Class XI admissions here on Monday.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer (CEO) M. Ramakrishnan visited the CCMA Government Girls Higher Secondary School to inspect the admission-related works and handed over the admission forms to a few students. Noting that the State government had allowed admission works only in the schools in 27 districts and not in the remaining 11 districts including Coimbatore, he said that the guidelines were yet to be provided for admissions. “Despite this, some students along with their parents visited the schools for Class XI admissions,” Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

The government schools were instructed to collect details such as preferred subject group and begin issuance of admission forms. But the admission process would commence based on the guidelines issued by the Department of School Education, the CEO added.

According to R. Visalakshi, president of Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, many private schools had asked the faculty to collect the details over phone.

In Erode, application forms were not issued to students in many schools. As the Government had advised the headmasters and office staff to oversee the admissions, teachers were instructed not to attend the schools. Admissions to Class XI for the current academic year were based on Class IX marks.

Headmasters said that only details such as preferred subjects were obtained from students who visited the schools for admission .

A few schools carried out the admission process over phone and parents were informed that after the State government announced relaxations, applications would be issued. Earlier, disinfection measures were carried out the school premises.