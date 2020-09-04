Coimbatore

Power supply to textile units disconnected

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) disconnected power supply to three textile processing units at B.P. Agraharam in the corporation limits as effluent treatment plants were not operational and the effluents were directly discharged into drains.

A flying squad recently inspected two dyeing units and one processing unit and found effluents being discharged into drainage channels. A report was submitted to the Collector and Chairman of the District Monitoring Committee C. Kathiravan, who ordered disconnection of power supply to the units.

Mr. Kathiravan said that a flying squad comprising TNPCB officials, Erode Tahsildar and corporation officials, were formed to monitor the functioning of dyeing, bleaching and tannery units in the city and warned the units not to discharge effluents into water bodies.

