Coimbatore

Posters, flags removed in Nilgiris

The covered JJ centenary pillar at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on Friday.  

As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in the Nilgiris, workers from the district administration took down political posters, flags and hoardings across the district.

The JJ Memorial Pillar in the Government Botanical Garden was covered with a sheet of cloth, while the district administration said residents could report MCC violations at 0423-2441822 and 0423-2444821. Four municipalities, and 11 town panchayats will go to the polls in the Nilgiris on February 19.

Of a total of 294 wards in the municipalities and town panchayats, five are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (Women), three for Scheduled Tribes (General), 59 for Scheduled Caste (Women), 51 for Scheduled Caste (General), 86 for women (general) and 90 are general wards.


