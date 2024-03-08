Poster war breaks out between AIADMK and DMK in Dharmapuri

March 08, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

A poster war has broken out between the AIADMK and the DMK in Dharmapuri, with the DMK’s sitting MP S. Senthilkumar being the subject matter of it all.

The AIADMK had pasted posters in prominent places with the phrase “Kanda Vara Sollunga” – Enga Thogudi MP-ya engaeyum Kaanavillai. The phrase deployed by the AIAMDK beckoned anyone who would know the whereabouts of the MP since he was nowhere to be seen.

As a smart rebuttal, Mr. Senthilkumar and his supporters came out poster saying ‘Our MP is with us only’ - He returned with the funds for people and projects, undersigned by the Constituency’s citizens. The poster highlights ₹7,890 crore for Hogenakkal fluorosis mitigation project; ₹775.4 crore for Thoppur ghat road project; ₹100 crore for Morappur-Dharmapuri railway project; ₹899.25 crore for Dharmapuri four-lane project among a list of projects.

With no signs of which party in the AIADMK’s alliance would face the DMK in the Dharmapuri constituency, the poster war is a peek into an all-out fight for the constituency.