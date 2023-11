November 15, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The post-monsoon wildlife census in the core area of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) is set to take place till November 22.

The count in the Theppakadu, Kargudi, Mudumalai, Nilakottai and Masinagudi forest ranges started on Wednesday. Both direct and indirect methods to count wildlife utilising and inhabiting the core area of the reserve will be used for exercise. Training for volunteers and field staff who will be part of the census was held in the Nilgiris on Wednesday.