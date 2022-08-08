Poompuhar in Coimbatore organises Krishna Darshan

Poompuhar has organised an exhibition-cum-sale “Krishna Darshan” till August 20 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m) on its premises here.

A press release said the expo has Krishna idols made of clay and brass from Coimbatore and West Bengal. These are in the price range of ₹150 to ₹1.5 lakh each and the outlet is looking at ₹15 lakh worth sales. Three artisans have sourced idols from West Bengal. Since there are several north Indian and NRI customers who purchase from here, the idols are sourced from from the northern State. There are also Thanjavur paintings, silk paintings, idols made of sandalwood, black or white metals, and rosewood inlay works, said C. Ronald Selvestin, manager of the outlet.