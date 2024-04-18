GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Polling machinery reaches remote villages in the Nilgiris

April 18, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Election booth officers crossing the Moyar river to Thengumaradha and Kalampalayam villages that is part of the Nilgiris district for which they have to cross Coimbatore and Erode districts.

Election booth officers crossing the Moyar river to Thengumaradha and Kalampalayam villages that is part of the Nilgiris district for which they have to cross Coimbatore and Erode districts. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

The Nilgiris District Collector and Returning Officer for the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency M. Aruna inspected the dispatch of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and polling materials from the Breeks Memorial Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

Ms. Aruna told reporters there were a total of 1,619 polling booths in the six Assembly segments that comprise the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency. Of the six, three were in the Nilgiris (Coonoor, Udhagamandalam and Gudalur), while three other Assembly segments were in Erode (Bhavanisagar), Tiruppur (Avinashi) and Coimbatore (Mettupalayam) districts.

In the Nilgiris district, 106 of the 689 polling booths are considered “vulnerable” and will have election observers as well as videographers in the booths.

A total of 178 zonal teams have been tasked with transporting the machines to the polling booths, some of which are as far as Thengumarahada, which can only be reached via Mettupalayam and Bhavanisagar and after crossing the Moyar River.

A total of 3,371 officials would be on duty during the elections in the constituency on Friday, the district administration said. The help of the Forest Department was also used to transport the polling machinery to small villages located near and within forested areas in the district.

Special arrangements had also been made to transport voters to polling booths for villages located in these forested areas, officials said. Arrangements had also been made to ensure that polling booths were accessible for people with disabilities and for the elderly.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.