Political awareness a necessity for students: Kamal Haasan

September 22, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Political awareness is as much important as education, career, and personal progress for the student community, actor and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan said in Coimbatore on Friday.

Emergence of a generation (in recent decades) apathetic to political and social happenings around has caused deep concern, Mr. Haasan said, addressing the Golden Jubilee celebration of Park Group of Institutions.

Mr. Haasan was delivering his talk after presenting awards to eminent personalities, distinguished Park alumni and inspirational teachers in the presence of P.V. Ravi, founder and chairman, Park Group of Institutions; Anusha Ravi, chief executive officer; and T.R. Karthik, secretary

“It (political ignorance) is not good for the country,” he said, seeking to remind the student community that they were not conscious of their privileges in a democratic set-up that were elusive in numerous countries. The consequences will be bad if they choose to remain aloof, he cautioned.

Exercising franchise is a necessity, he told the student audience of first-time voters. The first-generation voters should be watchful of criminal antecedents and ought to vote only for those candidates who they truly believe will work for the progress of education, infrastructure and employment generation. A change will be a certainty if it happens, he said.

The 33% reservation for women that has now become a reality means precious little if the power continues to be exercised by male members in the family, he said.

Mr. Haasan appealed to the teachers to sensitise students to socio-political developments and orient them on democratic rights and responsibilities. In the digital era, it has become all the more important for teachers to guide students to avoid distractions focus attention on their future.

Taking informed decisions for charting the political course will be possible only if students elect the candidates objectively solely based on their dynamism and capacity to deliver.

Mr. Haasan presented Drona Award to Mylswamy Annadurai, former Director, ISRO Satellite Centre, and vice-president, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology; and poet Puviarasu, Sahitya Akademi awardee. In the poet’s absence due to ailment, his daughter Puvi Bhagyalakshmi received the award.

There were six awardees among distinguished alumni in two categories: Space Research and Media and Entertainment.

Scientists who were part of Team Chandrayan - 3 Ramesh Subramanian and K. Hariharan, received the award for space research.

The recipients of award under Media and Entertainment constituted actor Shivin Ganesan, film producer K. Vijay Pandi, founder and MD of Options Media Sujith, and yoga trainer Vaishnavi.

Mr. Haasan also honoured over 200 inspirational teachers.