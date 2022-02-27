Polio vaccination drive conducted across western districts

Polio drops being given to children during the immunisation drive in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The pulse polio vaccination drive was conducted across districts here on Sunday. Over seven lakh children were targeted to be administered with the vaccine across the districts of Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Erode.

In Namakkal, Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan launched the vaccination drive at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital. District Collector Shreya P.Singh, senior officials and legislators were present. As many as 1,202 polio vaccination camps were set up in the district, including 1,052 camps in rural areas. The district administration aimed at administering the vaccine to 1.2 lakh children aged below five years. As many as 52 camps were set up in public places and 22 mobile vaccination camps were also organised.

In Salem, District Collector S.Karmegham launched the drive at the urban primary health centre in Kumarasamipatti. Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj and other senior officials were present. As many as 2,414 vaccination camps were arranged in the district and 3.66 lakh children were the target population. Over 3,500 health workers were involved in the drive in Salem.

In Dharmapuri, District Collector S. Divyadarshini launched the vaccination drive at the bus stand. According to officials, 1.47 lakh children were targeted to be administered with the vaccine in the district. As many as 984 camps were organised and 18 mobile camps were arranged as part of the drive.

In Krishnagiri, District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy launched the vaccination drive at the town bus stand. According to officials, the district administration aimed at administering the vaccine to 1.59 lakh children through 959 camps. The district had received 2.16 lakh doses of polio vaccine. Over 3,892 workers were involved in the drive.

In Erode, District Collector H. Krishnanunni launched the drive at the bus stand. The district administration aimed at administering the vaccine to 2,00,816 children through 1,400 camps. And, 5,533 workers were involved in the drive.