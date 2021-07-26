Policewoman transferred for accepting bribe

Coimbatore City Police on Monday transferred a policewoman attached to the Bazaar Street traffic station to the Armed Reserve after a video of her accepting money, suspected to be a bribe, from a man surfaced.

The action was initiated against head constable Pappathi. An inquiry against her with regard to the incident was under way.

Police sources said that the video was shot at T.K. Market area where she was deputed for traffic duty a few days ago.

The video that was widely circulated in social media showed the policewoman accepting money from a man. It is suspected that the policewoman accepted money from a motorist who was stopped for a traffic violation.

A team conducted extensive inquiry in and around T.K. Marker to trace the man who was seen giving money to the policewoman.

However, the police could not identify the person as he was wearing a mask.