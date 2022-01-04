Policeman arrested for attempt to rape neighbour in Erode

A 32-year-old policeman has been arrested on charges of attempt to rape his neighbour in the Railway Police quarters here.

The accused, Selvan, a jeep driver in the Salem Rural Police, allegedly barged into the victim’s house on Sunday night and attempted to sexually assault her. She escaped and raised an alarm. The woman has been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The 29-year-old victim, who got separated from her husband, works with the Railway Police. Selvan was staying in the same quarters as his wife was attached to the Railway Police.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Erode South police who registered a case under Sections 450 (house tress-pass in order to commit crime), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 r/w 511 (attempt of rape) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was arrested and produced in the court and lodged in prison.