Police to impound goods vehicles used as dais for public meetings without permission

Coimbatore City Police have started impounding goods vehicles that are used by political parties and organisations as dais for their protests and demonstrations in public places that are staged without prior permission from the police.

The action is being taken in view of the COVID-19 situation and to deter political parties from organising protests and demonstrations involving a large number of people.

Sources in the Coimbatore City Police said that three trucks that were used as dais for public meetings and protests conducted by the AIADMK, Nam Tamilar Katchi and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi in the past one-and-a-half month have been impounded.

The vehicles were produced before a court on Thursday. The parties had used the vehicles as dais for their protests and demonstrations as the police had denied them permission to erect stage in public place.

Senior officials said the police will also recommend to the Road Transport Authority to suspend the permit of goods carriers that are misused for public meetings and protests at a time when restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 are in force.

They said the process of impounding a few more goods carriers that were used as dais for protests were underway.

Police sources said that public address systems used in public meetings, protests and demonstrations that are held without prior permission will also be seized in view of the prevailing pandemic.