Police step up security in view of serial blasts anniversary in Coimbatore

The police have increased security in Coimbatore city from Sunday evening in view of the anniversary of the 1998 serial bombings that falls on Monday.

As many as 2,000 police personnel were deployed in the city, covering sensitive areas, places of worship and locations of the blasts.

Police personnel were deployed at five mosques and seven temples in the city from Sunday evening for security. Around 500 police personnel were posted at places such as Oppanakkara Street, Big Bazaar Street and Ukkadam.

A total of 36 anti-sabotage teams headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police were formed and they were directed to conduct surprise checks at lodges, gatherings and public places such as bus stands, railway stations, shopping complexes and malls.

Police strength at 13 city border checkposts was increased on Sunday and 16 temporary checkpoints were formed to check vehicles.

A total of 24 four-wheeler patrol teams and 44 two-wheeler patrol teams were also formed to conduct extensive patrols in the city from Sunday evening.

The police said that various Hindu outfits have planned to organise a public meeting at R.S. Puram on Monday evening to pay homage to the victims of the serial blasts. BJP State president K. Annamalai is scheduled to attend the meeting and address participants.