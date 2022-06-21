Police step up action against usurers in Krishnagiri

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur interacting with the media in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur has urged the public to lodge complaints against usury without fear in the district. The police have launched a crackdown on usury and the public may now approach the offices of the SP, DSP or any station with supporting documents and file a complaint against usury.

The police have filed six cases against usury, with five houses searched and 20 documents seized.

One of the complainants from Maharajakadai had filed a complaint of usury against a person on June 11, 2022. Following this, police raided the house of Govind Singh and Lakshmi in Periamutulu village and seized agreement bonds, a original and a photocopy.

Similarly, following a complaint lodged by a woman at Peria Soolamalai village in Vepanapalli on June 17, the police raided the house of Kaniappan and seized land documents.

In another complaint lodged in Rayakkottai police station against a financier Dhanalakshmi Finance, police raided the premises of the finance company and seized an empty document, cheque book. Similar cases were filed against persons in Kandhikuppam, Vepanapalli and Mathigiri based on complaints and raids were carried out.

“We are cracking down on usury and the public may without fear file complaints,” Mr.Thakur said.

The police have also frozen over 66 bank accounts of accused involved in narcotics smuggling. Also, four persons were booked for impersonating as mediapersons, Mr.Thakur said.