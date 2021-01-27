Police seize 600 kg of banned tobacco products

The R.S. Puram police seized 600 kg of banned tobacco products from a warehouse on Wednesday.

The police also arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of stocking the prohibited tobacco products.

Vikram Singh, a resident of Edayar Street, was arrested by the R.S. Puram police in connection with the seizure.

According to the police, they searched the warehouse within the limits of the R.S. Puram station based on specific information.

The special team of the police found sacks containing gutka sachets stacked inside the warehouse.

The seized contraband weighed 600 kg and valued around ₹5.4 lakh in total, according to the police.

Vikram Singh was arrested under Sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.