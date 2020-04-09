Police register cases for violation of prohibitory orders

The police, across the region, have been registering cases, seizing vehicles and arresting people who violate the prohibitory orders issued as part of the lockdown enforcement.

In Coimbatore, the police arrested 668 persons on charges of violating the prohibitory orders on Wednesday.

They seized 558 vehicles from the violators who were released on bail. The Coimbatore City Police arrested 185 persons in 183 cases and seized 124 vehicles, including three cars from them.

Similarly, the Coimbatore Rural Police registered 437 cases and arrested 483 persons for violating the prohibitory orders. As many as 434 vehicles were seized from them.

In Tiruppur, the city police said that 1,156 cases were filed as of Thursday for violation of prohibitory orders. A total of 709 vehicles were seized and 1,187 persons booked for the violations.

In the Nilgiris, a total of 1,623 cases have been registered so far since the beginning of the lockdown, and 607 vehicles seized.

On Thursday, the Nilgiris district police registered 72 cases against people for violating prohibitory orders and seized 36 vehicles.

The Erode police officials said that despite warnings and barricades placed on the roads to prevent movement of vehicles, motorists continue to come out on the road. They said that genuine cases were let off after warning while motorists without valid reasons were booked for violation.

A total of 5,010 cases were registered and 3,150 vehicles detained. Later, the motorists were released on bail along with the vehicles, they added.

In Salem, Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and Traffic) S. Senthil said that since the lockdown began, till Wednesday, they had registered over 1,000 cases. “About 1,100 persons have been arrested and 535 vehicles seized of which 488 are two-wheelers, 39 autorickshaws and eight four-wheelers. These vehicles will be returned only after due legal process,” he said.

A total of 3,112 cases have been booked and 3,325 persons arrested and released on bail for lockdown violations since March 25 in Krishnagiri district. As many as 1,963 vehicles have been impounded across the district.

In Dharmapuri, 2,557 cases have been booked and 1,648 persons arrested for the violations. However, the arrested were released on bail. A total of 1,448 vehicles have been impounded as of Wednesday.