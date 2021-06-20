Police personnel suspended

A traffic police inspector and special sub-inspector with the Salem district police were suspended allegedly for corruption.

Selvamani, a traffic police inspector, and Selvamani, SSI, who were deployed for vehicle checks near Omalur on the Salem-Bengaluru highway had allegedly indulged in collecting bribes from drivers of heavy duty vehicles and a video in this regard went viral on social media.

Based on a report from Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, C. Mageshwari, DIG-Salem Range, suspended the officers for bringing disrepute to the police and have ordered departmental inquiry.