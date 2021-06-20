Coimbatore

Police personnel suspended

A traffic police inspector and special sub-inspector with the Salem district police were suspended allegedly for corruption.

Selvamani, a traffic police inspector, and Selvamani, SSI, who were deployed for vehicle checks near Omalur on the Salem-Bengaluru highway had allegedly indulged in collecting bribes from drivers of heavy duty vehicles and a video in this regard went viral on social media.

Based on a report from Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, C. Mageshwari, DIG-Salem Range, suspended the officers for bringing disrepute to the police and have ordered departmental inquiry.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2021 7:25:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/police-personnel-suspended/article34868898.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY