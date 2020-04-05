Police personnel given protective gears in Salem

The city police personnel deployed for duty at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here have been provided with a special coverall to protect themselves from getting infected by COVID-19.

The Hospital is the primary centre for COVID-19 treatment in the district and nine patients are undergoing treatment here. Visitors’ entry to the hospital has been restricted and 60 police personnel have been deployed for duty in shifts.

To protect the personnel from getting exposed to the virus, the Salem City Police provided them with a coverall suit, gloves and special goggles to wear while on duty. The coverall suit was readied here using thicker fabric, the police said.

P. Thangadurai, Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order) said the personnel had been deployed for duty outside COVID-19 isolation ward and the quarantine ward at the Hospital. Hand sanitisers and other safety gadgets had also been provided to them. “A personnel, who has completed a shift, is given a day’s off,” he said and added that the personnel posted on duty had also been asked to be in quarantine.

“Nearly 500 police personnel including Inspectors and Assistant Commissioners have been advised to be in quarantine at the Armed Reserve camp here. They are reposted for duty after a week only after the doctors conduct tests on them and certify that they tested negative for COVID-19,” he said.