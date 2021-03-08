Police personnel given juice, buttermilk to beat the heat

With mercury level soaring, distribution of lemon juice and buttermilk to 50 traffic police personnel to beat the heat began in the city here on Monday.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai distributed buttermilk and lemon juice to traffic police at GH Roundabout in the presence of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) K. Udhaya Kumar and other senior officials. A sachet containing 200 ml of juice or butter milk will be distributed to police personnel both in the morning and evening from today till June or till the end of summer.

Senior officials said that personnel were involved in regulating and monitoring vehicle movement on arterial roads, road junctions and at important places in the city and across the district. Most of them perform duty under scorching sun and buttermilk and juice will energise them to perform their duty continuously. They said that sachets will be distributed to them at the designated spot in the morning and evening hours.