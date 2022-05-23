Police nab accused in murder near Madukkarai in Coimbatore

The Madukkarai police on Monday detained a vegetable trader from Madurai in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old man near Madukkarai on Sunday. The police said that Murugan (36), who was running a vegetable stall at Pykara in Madurai, was taken into custody for hacking R. Ramanathan alias Ramu, a resident of Velanthavalam in Chittur taluk in Palakkad, to death. Ramanathan was found dead in a house at Thambagoundanur in Nachipalayam village, near Madukkarai, on Sunday morning. Preliminary investigation by the police team led by Madukkarai inspector Vairam found that Ramanathan had been into illegal procurement and sales of ration rice. He had been buying ration rice from people in and around Madukkarai at cheap rates through three-four men who worked under him and selling the stocks to a person Rajan of Velanthavalam, for a margin. The single room house at Thambagoundanur was taken on rent to stock gunny bags which are used to collect ration rice. According to the investigators, Ramanathan had attended a family function in Madurai on May 19 during which he attempted to make sexual advances towards Murgan’s wife. Murugan came to know about the incident from his daughter and scolded his wife for not disclosing it. He also slapped wife in front of others after which she left for her paternal home, they said. It was found during the investigation that Murugam came to Thambagoundanur on Sunday morning and waited near the house of Ramanathan. He went to the house around 9.15 a.m. when Ramanthan was sleeping after consuming alcohol. Murugan hacked him with a sickle on the head and neck nine times and Ramanathan died on the spot. The police were investigating whether anyone else aided Murugan in commiting the murder.