Police launch ‘SaKo’ mobile app to prevent burglaries

In an effort to prevent burglaries in locked residences, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore district, S. Selvanagarathinam introduced ‘SaKo’ (Safe Kovai) mobile application here on Friday.

The application, which was developed by Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College in collaboration with the Coimbatore District Police, was launched at the District Police Office. The SP told mediapersons that the residents of the district shall download the ‘SaKo’ application and register their addresses, upload the photographs of their houses and enter the period during which the house would remain locked.

With over 20 lakh residents living within the Coimbatore District Police limits, Mr. Selvanagarathinam said the details of most of them were not available with the police. With this mobile application, the sharing of details had been made easier and the police personnel during night patrol would be provided with tablets to track these houses, he added.

The public shall also approach the Coimbatore District Police for security equipment such as CCTV cameras, alarm devices and sensors to prevent break-ins as the police had tied up with a few private firms to provide the equipment to the public on a rental basis, according to Mr. Selvanagarathinam.