Police conduct sex education session for govt primary school students in Coimbatore

Vadavalli police on Friday conducted a sex education session for students of Government High School, Sundapalayam, in the P.N Palayam block of the district.

Along with teachers, the women police team led by Vadavalli station sub-inspector Muthukrishnan spoke to the students of Class I to V on ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’. The children were told not to accept any items — edible or otherwise — from strangers without their parents’ consent.

They also said that children can report to their parents or teachers without hesitation, if anyone like drivers, neighbours or passersby cause discomfort.