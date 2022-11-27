  1. EPaper
Police arrest Assam natives with drug near Coimbatore

November 27, 2022 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the police have arrested two persons with a drug in granule form.

The police suspect that the 300 mg substance seized from the two is a heroin-based concoction.

The arrested have been identified as Asrul Islam (22) and Abdul Muthalif (37) from Nagaon district in Assam.

According to the police, Islam was staying at Arul Jothi Nagar on Kembanur road and Muthalif at Anand Jothi Nagar at Muthipalayam, both near Thondamuthur.

A PEW team apprehended the duo near Muthipalayam bus stop around 10.30 a.m. on Saturday based on specific intelligence. The PEW sleuths found them carrying 300 mg of a narcotic substance in granules.

“When questioned, the accused claimed that it is a heroin-based drug. A sample of the drug will be examined at a government laboratory to confirm their claim,” said a police officer.

Islam and Muthalif, who were working near Thondamuthur, were arrested for offence under two Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They were remanded in judicial custody. 

In a separate incident, the Sulur police on Saturday arrested three persons with five kg of ganja. G. Dhanushkodi (24) of Theni, V. Tamilarasan (25) of Dindigul, and T. Simonraj (24) of Tiruppur were arrested with the contraband near a private college at Sulur. A police team led by sub-inspector Rajendra Prasad apprehended the three on specific information.

The accused told the police that they had procured the contraband from Theni district. Dhanushkodi and Simonraj were earlier involved in drug peddling, the police said. The three persons were sent to judicial remand.

